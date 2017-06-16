Allusa, a thrilling look at American history, has summer run at Beau Rivage

Misha Matorin said South Mississippi, particularly Biloxi, is his “second home.”
“I love Biloxi, and I look forward to spending my summers here.” Matorin said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “It’s home away from home.”
Matorin and Dreamcast Entertainment have been spending their summers at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino since 2002, with the exception of a couple of years immediately following Hurricane Katrina. Matorin’s latest partnership with the Beau Rivage is Allusa, a French-style circus that is equal parts choreographed songs and dance numbers, jugglers, gymnasts and trapeze artists. The show runs daily through Aug. 6 with the exception of Fridays.
“We always try to bring a new show that will work for the market and we’ve been successful with that, but this show is completely different than anything we’ve done —sometimes we being similar acts like Bello (Nock) because people love him.”
Although the show will feature some high-flying acrobatics and “a lot of surprises,” Matorin said Allusa will feature something he’s never brought to Biloxi.
“We have an act that features a couple on roller skates that is nothing like people have ever seen,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”
Matorin said the show is a salute to American history, starting in the 1920s and ending somewhere in the future.
“There’s a part about World War II and the invention of rock n roll and the man going to the moon and each period has its own costumes and design,” he said.
He said the show is a tribute to the country and its people but without the politics.
“People are tired of politics — this is about the great country of America, the country that won War World II,” he said. “This is the most beautiful country in the world and we want to help people remember that — I moved to the US from Russia about 25 years ago and I could live anywhere in the world, but I choose to live in the US and I love it.”
Allusa
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
June 6-Aug. 6
Tickets are available at Tickemaster.com.
More information can be found online at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s website or by calling 888-566-7469.
Comments