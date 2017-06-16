What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
47 Meters Down
No review available
Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage with dwindling oxygen and great whites circling. R (C, G)
All Eyez on Me
No review available
Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the late rapper Tupac Shakur in this biopic. R (C, G)
Cars 3☆1/2
An aging race car sets out to prove it is still No. 1 in this animated family feature. G (C, G)
Rough Night
No review available
College friends reunite for a wild weekend in Miami and find unwanted adventure. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz star. R (C, G)
Returning
Baywatch☆1/2
Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson as a veteran lifeguard butting heads with a cocky new hire (Zac Efron) star in this comedy adaptation of the David Hasselhoff television program. With Hannibal Buress. Opens Thursday. R (G)
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ☆☆☆1/2
Two young pranksters hypnotize their principal into believing he is an absurd superhero in this animated family feature. (G)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2☆☆
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (G)
It Comes at Night☆
While the outside world is wrecked by an unnatural force, a family maintains order within their home, until unexpected guests arrive. R (G)
Megan Leavey☆☆☆
A troubled young woman (Kate Mara) turns her life around when she joins the Marine Corps and becomes part of an elite bomb-detection canine unit. With Common, Edie Falco, Bradley Whitford, and Tom Felton. PG-13 (G)
The Mummy☆☆1/2
Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe do battle with the spirit of a cursed and ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella) when she gets loose in London and New York. With Jake Johnson, Courtney Vance, and Annabelle Wallis. PG-13 (C, G)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales☆☆
Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (C, G)
Wonder Woman ☆☆☆1/2
Gal Gadot stars in the title role in this new big screen adaptation of the legendary comic book heroine. (C, G)
Comments