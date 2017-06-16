Zoe Saldana, left, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.’
Zoe Saldana, left, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.’ Disney-Marvel
Zoe Saldana, left, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.’ Disney-Marvel

Entertainment

June 16, 2017 12:00 AM

What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Sun Herald

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:

C — Cinemark

G — Grand 18

(Stars based on a four-star scale)

New arrivals

47 Meters Down

No review available

Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage with dwindling oxygen and great whites circling. R (C, G)

All Eyez on Me

No review available

Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the late rapper Tupac Shakur in this biopic. R (C, G)

Cars 31/2

An aging race car sets out to prove it is still No. 1 in this animated family feature. G (C, G)

Rough Night

No review available

College friends reunite for a wild weekend in Miami and find unwanted adventure. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz star. R (C, G)

Returning

Baywatch1/2

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson as a veteran lifeguard butting heads with a cocky new hire (Zac Efron) star in this comedy adaptation of the David Hasselhoff television program. With Hannibal Buress. Opens Thursday. R (G)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 1/2

Two young pranksters hypnotize their principal into believing he is an absurd superhero in this animated family feature. (G)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (G)

It Comes at Night

While the outside world is wrecked by an unnatural force, a family maintains order within their home, until unexpected guests arrive. R (G)

Megan Leavey

A troubled young woman (Kate Mara) turns her life around when she joins the Marine Corps and becomes part of an elite bomb-detection canine unit. With Common, Edie Falco, Bradley Whitford, and Tom Felton. PG-13 (G)

The Mummy1/2

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe do battle with the spirit of a cursed and ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella) when she gets loose in London and New York. With Jake Johnson, Courtney Vance, and Annabelle Wallis. PG-13 (C, G)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales

Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (C, G)

Wonder Woman 1/2

Gal Gadot stars in the title role in this new big screen adaptation of the legendary comic book heroine. (C, G)

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

My Life With Willie

My Life With Willie 1:08

My Life With Willie
Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo 1:24

Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo
Keep On Smilin' 1:08

Keep On Smilin'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos