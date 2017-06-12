U2 will be in NOLA, ‘With or Without You’

U2 is returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for its first full-length concert in New Orleans in 20 years.
Beck will open the show on Sept. 14, according to a report in The Advocate.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and are $70 plus taxes and fees for standing-room-only, general admission floor tickets. Reserved balcony seats start at $35 plus fees. Pre-sale tickets are available starting June 8 for U2.com subscribers.
Live Nation Entertainment, promoter of the tour, announced on Monday morning U2 would be appearing in New Orleans. The show was not on the initial tour itinerary or the additional cities released last week.
U2’s “The Joshua Tree” release in 1987 brought the world “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With Or Without You.”
The band’s last full concert in New Orleans was in 1997.
Bono and the band played during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI at the Superdome in early 2002. In 2006, U2 and Green Day played a pre-game show for the reopening of the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.
U2 guitarist The Edge, producer Bob Ezrin and Gibson Guitar Corp. chairman Henry Juszkiewicz co-founded Music Rising, a charitable organization to replace lost instruments for musicians, churches and schools across the Gulf Coast after Katrina.
