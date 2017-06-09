Gary Allan will bring new single, new show to Beau Rivage

For more than three years, country musician Gary Allan has been living in limbo, at least in the area of who and how his music is going to be released. But hopefully, that era is drawing to a close for the California native who has sold more than seven million albums.
In 2016, Allan re-signed with Universal Music, his longtime, and only, record label. And for the first time since 2013, Allan has released some new music to his fans. The single “Mess Me Up” was released in May. The song dropped to mostly positive reviews, including one by “Rolling Stone.”
“I’m super stoked that it’s out,” Allan said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “I’ve had that song for about a long time and I finished it and I brought it to the label a couple of times, but now everyone is flipping out over it and I think it’s going to do really well.”
Allan will be bringing the new single plus hits such as “Watching Airplanes” and “Man to Man” to Biloxi when he performs at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Tickets start at $80 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
And while Allan is expecting big things from “Mess Me up,” he’s hoping he will have an entire album of new music available for his fans soon.
With the country music scene ever evolving, Allan said “political drama” with his label has been frustrating.
“I’m still trying to make it work with a major label and it’s cost me three years,” he said. “I don’t know if would have been better to make a record and have it flop and move on and make more music or of waiting there years was the right thing to do.
“I think they are waiting on a single to go Top 10 — I switched record labels and that’s what has caused me so many problems,” he said. “They’ve had the record for a while and I’m excited to get it out so I can start writing and recording other stuff — I don’t what’s right.”
But the lack of a new a record hasn’t stopped Allan from being prolific, especially when it comes to touring.
“I still love touring,” he said. “I love playing music, but I would love to have some new music to play, too.”
Allan’s independent spirit can possibly be traced back to his years as a teenager when he said he was playing in a punk rock band. But it was a concert with some country music legends that he said changed his life forever.
“I saw The Highwaymen live and it just blew me away,” Allan said. “Those guys were all so great — I think that’s the thing missing in country music these days, those big personalities of people like Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.”
If you go
Who: Gary Allan
Where: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
When: 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017
Tickets: They start at $80 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
