What bands are playing where this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Blue Autumn Tuesday
Anthony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 12293 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Free. Five-piece Biloxi cover band. www.anthonysgulfport.com
8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. 228-374-4112.
7 p.m.
Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Fridays in June at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Graffiti Peace Treaty
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. $5. Special guests Thomas McCormack and Jacob Cauley. 228-938-6800. https://www.facebook.com/events/1215820871859585/
9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Restaurant open to the public. 228-255-2918. www.diamondheadms.org/
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Flea Market Mascots
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free show. Live local rock. 228-938-6800. https://www.facebook.com/events/129305394310262/
9 p.m.-11:45 p.m.
SouthWind
Moose Lodge, 5145 W. Gay Road, D’Iberville. No cover charge. ’50s, rock, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin. 228-392-2465.
7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Kenny Holloman
Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Dinner and Dance, $5 cover for nonmembers. Dinner and dance. Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, (Facebook)
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Blue Autumn Tuesday
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Five-piece Biloxi cover band. 228-215-0506. www.msjukejoint.com
11 p.m.-3 a.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Chameleon
13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. free admission, donations to performers accepted. Live jazz performances featuring Curtis Gommels, Tim Miller, Dan Myers and Ed Rafferty. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com/
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
DJ David Jones
The Lynchburg Landing, 1005 Thorn Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Early Bird Karaoke Wednesdays.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Comments