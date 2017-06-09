Entertainment

June 09, 2017 12:00 AM

What bands are playing where this weekend

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.

Friday

Blue Autumn Tuesday

Anthony’s Sports Bar & Grill, 12293 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Free. Five-piece Biloxi cover band. www.anthonysgulfport.com

8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

DJ Papa Bear

VFW Post 2434, 289 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. 228-374-4112.

7 p.m.

Jerry J with the Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. Fridays in June at VFW Post 2539. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Graffiti Peace Treaty

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. $5. Special guests Thomas McCormack and Jacob Cauley. 228-938-6800. https://www.facebook.com/events/1215820871859585/

9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle, Diamondhead. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others. Restaurant open to the public. 228-255-2918. www.diamondheadms.org/

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Flea Market Mascots

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free show. Live local rock. 228-938-6800. https://www.facebook.com/events/129305394310262/

9 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

SouthWind

Moose Lodge, 5145 W. Gay Road, D’Iberville. No cover charge. ’50s, rock, country, swamp pop, Motown and Latin. 228-392-2465.

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Kenny Holloman

Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, 1178 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Dinner and Dance, $5 cover for nonmembers. Dinner and dance. Biloxi Elks Lodge 606, (Facebook)

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Blue Autumn Tuesday

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Five-piece Biloxi cover band. 228-215-0506. www.msjukejoint.com

11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Sunday

Dave Jones, Jazz Sax

Salute Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday

Open Mic and Jam

The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Chameleon

13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. free admission, donations to performers accepted. Live jazz performances featuring Curtis Gommels, Tim Miller, Dan Myers and Ed Rafferty. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com/

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

DJ David Jones

The Lynchburg Landing, 1005 Thorn Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. Early Bird Karaoke Wednesdays.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

