Chuck Negron will bring ‘joy to you and me’ as part of Happy Together Tour 2017

The Turtles’ Flo and Eddie will be there. And so will Bob and Paul and Susan (Cowsill) as will Ron Dante (The Archies), The Association, The Box Tops (sans Alex Chilton, of course). And last but certainly not least, Chuck Negron, the power singer formerly of Three Dog Night.
The Happy Together Tour 2017 kicks off Friday at the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi. This is the second year in a row the show has used Biloxi as its launching pad. Tickets start at $60 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The show is a virtual jukebox of the hits of the 1960s and 70s — “Hair,” “Sugar Sugar,” “The Letter,” “Joy to The World” and many more.
Negron, who was part of the 2016 tour, is a survivor, both as a musician and a person. He has survived years of alcohol and drug addiction, which he chronicled in “Three Dog Nightmare,” which is coming out in a new edition sometime this year. Negron is not only touring again, he’s also releasing a new album with his daughters called “Negron: Generations.”
“It’s 10 songs and I wrote six of them and my daughters do a medley of some old songs and there are three never released Three Dog Night songs that were recorded in the 70s,” Negron said. “No one has heard them before.”
Negron said he’s looking forward to getting back out on the road.
“I’m looking forward to getting out there and doing what I love, which is singing, and seeing all of my friends in the other acts,” Negron said. “It’s going to be nice.”
He said he’s hoping to do some different Three Dog Night material for his fans on the new tour.
“I’m thinking of maybe doing ‘Easy to Be Hard’ and ‘Old Fashioned Love Song’ and changing it up a bit, plus ‘One” and ‘Joy’ and maybe even ‘Celebrate.’”
The Happy Together, while full of “oldies” acts as they have been labeled by modern radio markets, is anything but a tour for “oldies.” In fact, it will cover about 50 dates over the summer, including several five-night and seven-night runs.
“It’s pretty intense,” Negron, who recently turned 75, said. “Some of the newer acts aren’t playing that many dates and plus when things aren’t going smoothly, we’ve been through some things and we now how to just take it easy and get back out on the road and keep on going.”
If you go
Happy Together Tour 2017
The Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie
Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night
The Association,
The Cowsills
The Box Tops
The Archies Ron Dante
IP Casino Resort at 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, June 9
Tickets start at $60 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
