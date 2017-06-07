Beau Rivage’s Allusa is beautiful thrill fest — up high and without a net

It’s summer time at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and that means it’s time for another thrill-packed show in the Beau Rivage Theater.
This year’s production, Allusa (all USA) opened Tuesday, June 6 and will run through Aug. 6. The “cirque”-style circus is the latest partnership between the Beau Rivage and Dreamcast Entertainment, which means it’s the latest family circus act designed and brought to fruition from the mind of Misha Matorin.
Matorin has been the creative mind behind many of the Beau Rivage’s summer shows, including last summer’s BraVeau, which featured daredevil extraordinaire, Bello Nock. While Nock may have been the star of BraVeau, Allusa is a team effort.
The show takes a trip through several decades of American popular culture, starting with the roaring 1920s. There are several costume and wardrobe changes throughout the fast-paced 90-minute show.
The World War II era of the 1940s is featured in an Andrews Sisters-style number that features juggling. The 1950s are represented, as is the race-to-space, man-on-the-moon days of the 1960s.
The tribute to the 1970s features a huge disco ball and a thrilling roller skating duo set to the tunes of the Bee Gees and Tavares (“Disco Inferno”). It was one of the many highlights of the show.
A good protion of Allusa takes place in the air, high up above the theater’s seating area. The trapeze acts, and there were several, were dazzling, especially the show’s grand finale.
And don’t forget the music. There’s “Putting on The Ritz” and the previously mentioned “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as well as songs by Joe Cocker, Led Zeppelin and Mason William’s “Classical Gas.”
There are several performances of the circus weekly until Aug. 6. Allusa can be seen Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $12.95 and are available in several packages at Ticketmaster.com.
If you are looking for a fun way to spend an evening or an afternoon with your family at a circus, you can’t beat Allusa. Plus, you can do it without the scary clowns.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Allusa
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
June 6-Aug. 6
Tickets are available at Tickemaster.com.
More information can be found online at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino’s website or by calling 888-566-7469.
Comments