Summer Fair returns to Coast Coliseum

There is magic, motorcycles, exotic animals and more at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi as the Summer Fair is underway through June 18.
With thrill rides, live music and fun shows, the event is one of South Mississippi Tourism Society’s Top 20 events.
Free shows are put on nightly, with some repeating. The Team Rock Ninja Experience kicks things off Friday night at 5:30. The show is a mixture of martial arts, aerobatics and Christian ministry.
At 6 p.m. Friday, guests can root for their favorite pig at the Show-Me Safari Swine Racing. Also, this year, Camel Kingdom will offer camel rides nightly.
For a bit of intrigue, Josh Knotts and Lea will present the Extreme Illusions & Escapes magic show.
There will be plenty of popular midway thrill rides, such as the Yo-Yo, the Worm, and the Crazy Mouse.
Tickets may be purchased individually, but unlimited-ride wristbands can be bought during certain hours for $28.
New this year is a chicken wing cookoff on Saturday that offers $1,500 in cash prizes; $500 will be awarded to the judge’s choice and people’s choice winners. The runners up in those categories will receive $250 each.
Registration for the event is $25 per team. For a $10 entry fee, guests can sample the wings from 2-4 p.m. and cast a vote for their favorite. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
Local music will be well-represented each night. On Friday, the William Earl Smith Band will play at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Bambi & the Two Dollar Beers will play at 4 p.m. and Hollow Point will play at 7. Sunday’s entertainment is the Joey Taylor Band at 4:30 p.m. and Party at the Moontower at 6:30 p.m.
On weeknights, bands start at either 7 or 8. Featured bands will be Krooked Halo, Anywhere But Here and Midnight Revel. The lineup for the second weekend includes the Coates Bros. Band, Julie’s Irish Dancers, Wright of Way, Project Nine and Plant the Waters.
Hours this weekend and next are Fridays, 5-11 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-11 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-9 p.m. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The fair will be exclusively for registered summer campers on Tuesday.
Admission is $5 Fridays and Saturdays, for ages 12 and older, and free to others. The event is free to all Sunday through Thursday.
If you go
Hours: This weekend and next are Fridays, 5-11 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-11 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-9 p.m. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The fair will be exclusively for registered summer campers on Tuesday.
Admission: $5 Fridays and Saturdays, for ages 12 and older, and free to others. The event is free to all Sunday through Thursday.
Comments