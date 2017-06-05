Hank Jr. and his rowdy friends are back on ‘Monday Night’

Are you ready for some Hank Williams Jr.?
It seems as though the country music star and ESPN have mended fences. Williams will once again sing the intro to “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, the sports channel announced Monday morning.
Williams will debut a new version of “All My Rowdy Friends” featuring the iconic “Are you ready for some football?” line for the season-opener between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.
Williams’ song was pulled midway through the 2011 season after the singer made comments critical of then-President Barack Obama.
According to USA Today, Williams filmed a new video on Sunday, along with two other artists who were not revealed.
"I hope there will be some happy people on Monday night again," Williams told USA Today. "It feels natural, fulfilling and satisfying at this point when you've kind of done it all."
