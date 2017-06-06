Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 11-17

June 11: Comedian Johnny Brown ("Laugh-In") is 80. Singer Joey Dee of Joey Dee and the Starliters is 77. Actress Adrienne Barbeau ("Maude") is 72. Drummer Frank Beard of ZZ Top is 68. Singer Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special and of Van Zant is 65. Actor Peter Bergman ("The Young and the Restless") is 64. Actor Hugh Laurie ("House") is 58. Talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz ("The Dr. Oz Show") is 57. Singer Gioia Bruno of Expose is 54. Bassist Dan Lavery of Tonic is 51. Country singer Bruce Robison is 51. Actor Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones") is 48. Bassist Smilin' Jay McDowell (BR5-49) is 48. Actor Lenny Jacobson ("Nurse Jackie") is 43. Bassist Tai Anderson of Third Day is 41. Actor Joshua Jackson ("Fringe," ''Dawson's Creek") is 39. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 31.
June 12: Singer Vic Damone is 89. Actor-singer Jim Nabors is 87. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 76. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 76. Singer Len Barry is 75. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 66. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 65. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 64. Actor Timothy Busfield is 60. Singer Meredith Brooks is 59. Actress Jenilee Harrison ("Dallas," ''Three's Company") is 59. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 58. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 55. Actor Paul Schulze ("Nurse Jackie") is 55. Actor Eamonn Walker ("Chicago Fire," ''Cadillac Records") is 55. Actor Jason Mewes ("Clerks") is 43. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 40. Actor Timothy Simons ("Veep") is 39. Singer Robyn is 38. Country singer Chris Young is 32. Actor Luke Youngblood ("Galavant") is 31.
June 13: Actor Bob McGrath ("Sesame Street") is 85. Magician Siegfried of Siegfried and Roy is 78. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 74. Singer Dennis Locorriere of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show is 68. Actor Stellan Skarsgard ("Mamma Mia") is 66. Actor Richard Thomas is 66. Comedian Tim Allen is 64. Actress Ally Sheedy is 55. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 55. Singer David Gray is 49. Singer Deniece Pearson of Five Star is 49. Musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 48. Actor-singer Jamie Walters is 48. Singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer is 47. Actor Steve-O ("Jackass") is 43. Actor Ethan Embry ("Can't Hardly Wait," ''That Thing You Do!") is 39. Singer Raz B (B2K) is 32. Actress Kat Dennings ("2 Broke Girls") is 31. Actresses Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen are 31. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson ("Kick-Ass" films) is 27.
June 14: Actress Marla Gibbs is 86. Singer Rod Argent of The Zombies and Argent is 72. Singer Janet Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 71. Guitarist Barry Melton of Country Joe and the Fish is 70. Drummer Alan White of Yes is 68. Actor Eddie Mekka (Carmine on "Laverne and Shirley") is 65. Actor Will Patton is 63. Jazz bassist Marcus Miller is 58. Singer Boy George is 56. Actress Traylor Howard ("Monk") is 51. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 49. Actor Sullivan Stapleton ("Blindspot") is 40. Actor Kevin McHale ("Glee") is 29. Actress Lucy Hale ("Pretty Little Liars") is 28. Actor Daryl Sabara ("Spy Kids") is 25.
June 15: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 83. Singer-actor Johnny Hallyday is 74. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 68. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 66. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 63. Actor Jim Belushi is 63. Actress Julie Hagerty ("Airplane") is 62. Actress Polly Draper ("thirtysomething") is 62. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 60. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 54. Actress Helen Hunt is 54. Actress Courteney Cox ("Friends") is 53. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 53. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 51. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 51. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 48. Actress Leah Remini is 47. Actor Jake Busey ("Starship Troopers") is 46. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 45. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 44. Actress Elizabeth Reaser ("Twilight") is 42. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 41. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 36. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 33. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 27.
June 16: Actress Eileen Atkins ("The Crown," ''Doc Martin") is 83. Country singer Billy "Crash" Craddock is 79. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 76. Singer Eddie Levert of The O'Jays is 75. Actress Joan Van Ark is 74. Singer James Smith of The Stylistics is 67. Actress Laurie Metcalf ("Roseanne," ''Norm") is 62. Actor Arnold Vosloo ("The Mummy") is 55. Actor Danny Burstein ("Boardwalk Empire") is 53. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 50. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 49. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 48. Actor John Cho (2009's "Star Trek," ''Harold and Kumar" movies) is 45. Actor Eddie Cibrian ("Third Watch") is 44. Actor Fred Koehler ("Kate and Allie") is 42. Actress China Shavers ("Boston Public") is 40. Actor Daniel Bruhl ("Captain America: Civil War") is 39. Actress Sibel Kekilli ("Game of Thrones") is 37. Actress Missy Peregrym is 35. Actress Olivia Hack is 34. "American Idol" runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 30. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 30.
June 17: Actor Peter Lupus (TV's "Mission: Impossible") is 85. Actor William Lucking ("Sons of Anarchy") is 76. Singer Barry Manilow is 74. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 66. Actor Mark Linn-Baker ("Perfect Strangers") is 63. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 59. Director Bobby Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary") is 59. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 56. Actor Greg Kinnear is 54. Actress Kami Cotler ("The Waltons") is 52. Actor Jason Patric is 51. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 48. Actor-comedian Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live") is 47. Actor Arthur Darvill ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") is 35. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 34. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 30.
