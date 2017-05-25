Watch 6 area performers in the Battle of the Bands

Six Coast bands will enter the ring of the Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands but only one will make it to the next round.
The battle royal gets rocking at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. The winner will get $1,000 and will advance on to the next round to be judged by a panel of international music-industry professionals. The grand prize recipient will perform at Hard Rock Stadium.
Judging the Biloxi competition will be Riley Knight of 97.9 CPR rock radio station; Sabrina Nastrini, entertainment manager for Hard Rock Live; and Kylie Kudrav with American Liberty Spirits and Wine.
The bands competing are Kronite of Ocean Springs, Project Nine of Biloxi, Wildfire of Gulfport, Jake Thibodeaux of Pascagoula, Gata Blak of Gulfport and A Sunday Fire from Mobile.
Admission to the contest is free.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
