From Huey Lewis and The News to Blake and Alabama, what to do Memorial Day weekend

The official start date of summer may still be a few weeks away, but for many people the season unofficially begins Memorial Day weekend.
With Memorial Day being Monday, there are several activities to do during the long weekend, especially for music fans:
Huey Lewis and The News
Few bands have had the commercial radio success as Huey Lewis and The News (Huey Lewis, vocals and harmonica; Johnny Colla, saxophone, guitar and vocals; Bill Gibson, drums, percussion andvocals; Sean Hopper, keyboards and vocals; Stef Burns, guitars and vocals; John Pierce, bass; and Rob Sudduth, tenor saxophone; Marvin McFadden, trumpet; and Johnnie Bamont baritone, saxophone. The band will return to Biloxi for an 8 p.m. show Friday at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Expect hit after hit, including “I Want A New Drug,” “If This Is It,” “Hip To Be Square,” “Do You Believe In Love” and “Workin’ For A Livin’.”
Ticket information can be found at Ticketmaster.com.
Vanessa Williams
Former Miss America Vanessa Williams will bring hits such as “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best For Last” and “Work To Do” to the IP Caino Resort at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $49 and are available at Tickemaster.com.
Skid Row/Kix
Get ready to make the “rock sign” and play some air guitar when hair rockers Skid Row and Kix hit the Hard Rock Biloxi at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Alabama/Charlie Daniels Band
Two of the most iconic groups in country music are getting together for a special night of music at The Wharf Amphitheater at Orange Beach at 8 p.m. Saturday. You’ll get to hear all of your favorite songs including “Mountain Music” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Ticket information can be found at Ticketmaster.com.
Bayou Country Superfest
If you feel like making the short drive to New Orleans, head on over to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the annual Bayou Country Superfest. It kicks off Friday with a free show at Champions Square, but the biggest acts in country music including Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr. and Blake Shelton play the main stage in the Dome on Saturday and Sunday. More information including set times and tickets prices can be found at bayoucountrysuperfest.com.
Sounds by The Sea
The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presnts its annual “Sounds by The Sea” in Harrison County at Jones Park in Gulfport on Saturday and in Jackson County at Beach Park in Pascagoula on Sunday. The event is free but tables are available for purchase. More information can be found at gulfcoastsymphony.net or by calling 228-896-4276.
