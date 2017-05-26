The St. Clare Seafood Festival begins Friday in Waveland. Festival will run through Sunday.
The St. Clare Seafood Festival begins Friday in Waveland. Festival will run through Sunday. Tim Isbell Sun Herald File
The St. Clare Seafood Festival begins Friday in Waveland. Festival will run through Sunday. Tim Isbell Sun Herald File

Entertainment

May 26, 2017 12:00 AM

St. Clare Seafood Fest full of food and fun

By GENE COLEMAN

Special to the Sun Herald

Seafood is the obvious star of the St. Clare Seafood Fest, set for Friday through Sunday, but there are many more attractions to this longtime annual event.

Throughout the weekend, homemade seafood dishes of all types will be offered for purchase. There will be seafood from Gollott’s Seafood and Pincher’s Seafood.

There also will be carnival rides from Mitchell Bros., and children’s activities.

The festival hours are Friday 5-11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday noon-10 p.m.

Live music will start each night at 7. Category 6 will perform Friday, Foret Tradition will perform Saturday and Got Groove will perform Sunday. Radio station 102.3 will provide music throughout the rest of the day.

A 5K run will take place Saturday at 8 a.m. It is held on the boardwalk, so there is no need to worry about vehicle traffic. Walkers are welcome, too. Packet pick-up times at the festival are Friday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m., but participants can register up until the start of the run.

Also on Saturday will be a classic car show. Registration is until 8 p.m. Friday. About 75 cars were at last year’s show, and festival representative Maryann Puchew said participation has been growing each year.

Puchew said the festival has grown over the decades to include a variety of events that offer something for everyone, and ultimately benefit the church.

“We have bands, craft vendors, seafood by the locals, rides and a classic car show; plus fireworks on Sunday night,” Puchew said. “The church has been doing seafood for years. There are a lot of local people, and they all come together to get funds for the church.”

The fireworks display Sunday at 10 p.m. will be the close to the festival.

St. Clare is at 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

My Life With Willie

My Life With Willie 1:08

My Life With Willie
Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo 1:24

Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo
Keep On Smilin' 1:08

Keep On Smilin'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos