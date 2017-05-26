St. Clare Seafood Fest full of food and fun

Seafood is the obvious star of the St. Clare Seafood Fest, set for Friday through Sunday, but there are many more attractions to this longtime annual event.
Throughout the weekend, homemade seafood dishes of all types will be offered for purchase. There will be seafood from Gollott’s Seafood and Pincher’s Seafood.
There also will be carnival rides from Mitchell Bros., and children’s activities.
The festival hours are Friday 5-11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday noon-10 p.m.
Live music will start each night at 7. Category 6 will perform Friday, Foret Tradition will perform Saturday and Got Groove will perform Sunday. Radio station 102.3 will provide music throughout the rest of the day.
A 5K run will take place Saturday at 8 a.m. It is held on the boardwalk, so there is no need to worry about vehicle traffic. Walkers are welcome, too. Packet pick-up times at the festival are Friday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday at 7 a.m., but participants can register up until the start of the run.
Also on Saturday will be a classic car show. Registration is until 8 p.m. Friday. About 75 cars were at last year’s show, and festival representative Maryann Puchew said participation has been growing each year.
Puchew said the festival has grown over the decades to include a variety of events that offer something for everyone, and ultimately benefit the church.
“We have bands, craft vendors, seafood by the locals, rides and a classic car show; plus fireworks on Sunday night,” Puchew said. “The church has been doing seafood for years. There are a lot of local people, and they all come together to get funds for the church.”
The fireworks display Sunday at 10 p.m. will be the close to the festival.
St. Clare is at 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland.
