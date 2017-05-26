Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will host Sounds by the Sea

Patriotic music will fill the air when the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Sounds by the Sea concerts Memorial Day weekend.
The first of two free outdoor concerts will be Saturday in Gulfport’s Jones Park.
The second will be Sunday in Pascagoula’s Beach Park.
Both will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude with a spectacular fireworks display.
Under the direction of conductor Peter Rubardt, the orchestra will perform musical selections in honor of military members and their families. Selections will include the “Armed Forces Salute,” “Raiders’ March,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful,” “1812 Overture,” “Washington Post March,” “Semper Fidelis,” and the theme from “Band of Brothers.”
Music by Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and George M. Cohan will complete the program.
Lawn seating for both concerts will begin at 6 p.m. and pre-concert entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.
The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. each night for one-hour performances.
This year, Frank Emond, a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, will serve as a guest conductor for a portion of the programming.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the GCSO performances under the stars.
Parking for Saturday’s performance in Gulfport is north of U.S. 90.
Crossing locations will be marked by police. Complimentary CTA shuttle service will be provided for those parked across from the federal
courthouse and at the CTA parking garage.
In Pascagoula on Sunday, shuttles will transport attendees from The Point and Ingalls East Bank parking on Ingalls Avenue.
Lawn seating is free for both concerts. Reserved tables of eight are available for purchase by calling the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra at 228-896-GCSO (4276).
Sounds by the Sea concerts
Saturday: Harrison County – Jones Park, Gulfport; lawn seating begins at 6 p.m., pre-concert at 7 p.m.; symphony concert at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: Jackson County – Beach Park, Pascagoula; lawn seating begins at 6 p.m., pre-concert by the Singing River Chorale at 7 p.m.; symphony concert at 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Lawn seating is free. Reserved tables of eight are available for purchase by calling the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra at 228-896-GCSO (4276).
