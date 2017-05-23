Where does Jimmy Buffett like to hang out on the Mississippi Coast?

According to Garden&Gun, singer and Margaritaville mogul Jimmy Buffett lists two Mississippi bars among his favorite Coast watering holes.
They are Scranton’s in Pascagoula and Trapani’s in Bay St. Louis.
Writer Elizabeth Huchison says, “The son of a son of a Mississippi sailor, Jimmy Buffett got his start bouncing around Biloxi dive bars and New Orleans drinking dens before finding fame in Key West.”
She quotes Buffett as saying, “Culturally and historically, the Gulf is a unique stretch of water and land. It always feels like home.”
In the article, Buffett says Scranton’s has been in existance as long as he can remember, growing up in the Pascagoula area. The magazine calls it more of a “hangout for sand-between-their-toes locals.”
About Trapani’s, he said, “... I had a roommate from Bay St. Louis, and Tony’s place still reminds me of the time I spent in the area during my not-so-stellar collegiate career.”
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments