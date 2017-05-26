What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Baywatch☆1/2
Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson as a veteran lifeguard butting heads with a cocky new hire (Zac Efron) star in this comedy adaptation of the David Hasselhoff television program. With Hannibal Buress. Opens Thursday. R (C, G)
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales☆☆
Johnny Depp returns as Captain Jack Sparrow, again trying to stay one step ahead of a vengeful crew of ghost pirates, this time led by Javier Bardeom. With Orlando Bloom. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
Alien: Covenant ☆☆☆
Director Ridley Scott returns to the franchise with a story of space explorers and colonists (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) who investigate a promising planet and find a nettlesome infestation. With Michael Fassbender. R (C, G)
Beauty and the Beast☆☆1/2
Director Bill Condon’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1991 Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson as the singing beauty and Dan Stevens as the lovelorn beast. PG (G)
The Boss Baby☆☆1/2
A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (G)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul☆
Based on the popular books for young readers, this fourth film in a series follows Greg (Jason Drucker) on his ill-fated scheme to become famous. PG (C, G)
Everything, Everything☆☆1/2
A sheltered teen falls for the boy who moves in next door. PG-13 (C, G)
The Fate of the Furious☆☆1/2
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into a world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before in this latest offering in the Fast and the Furious franchise. PG-13 (G)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2☆☆
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (C, G)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword☆☆
Director Guy Ritchie’s up-tempo take on Camelot, starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, doing battle with usurper Jude Law. The cast includes Djimon Hounsou, Eric Bana and Aidan Gillen. PG-13 (C, G)
Smurfs: The Lost Village☆1/2
In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. PG (G)
Snatched☆1/2
After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their dream vacation, a young woman (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother (Goldie Hawn) to accompany her on the trip. R (G)
