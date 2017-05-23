Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 28-June 3

May 28: Actress Carroll Baker is 86. Actor John Karlen ("Cagney and Lacey") is 84. Singer Gladys Knight is 73. Actress Sondra Locke is 73. Singer Billy Vera is 73. Singer John Fogerty is 72. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 61. Actor Louis Mustillo ("Mike and Molly") is 59. Actor Brandon Cruz ("The Courtship of Eddie's Father") is 55. Actress Christa Miller ("Scrubs," ''The Drew Carey Show") is 53. Country singer Phil Vassar is 53. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 52. Singer Kylie Minogue is 49. Rapper Chubb Rock is 49. Actor Justin Kirk ("Weeds") is 48. Talk-show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck ("Fox and Friends," ''The View") is 40. Actor Jake Johnson ("New Girl") is 39. Actress Monica Keena ("Dawson's Creek," ''Undeclared") is 38. Actress Alexa Davalos ("Clash of the Titans," ''The Chronicles of Riddick") is 35. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke ("24") is 35. Singer Colbie Caillat is 32. Actress Carey Mulligan ("The Great Gatsby") is 32.
May 29: Actor Kevin Conway ("Gods and Generals") is 75. Singer Gary Brooker of Procol Harum is 72. Actor Anthony Geary ("General Hospital") is 70. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 67. Composer Danny Elfman is 64. Singer LaToya Jackson is 61. Actor Ted Levine ("Monk," ''The Silence of the Lambs") is 60. Actress Annette Bening is 59. Actor Rupert Everett is 58. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 56. Actress Lisa Whelchel ("The Facts of Life") is 54. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 50. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ's is 50. Actor Anthony Azizi ("Threat Matrix," ''Lost") is 48. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 48. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 44. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder ("Boondocks") is 43. Singer Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice") of the Spice Girls is 42. Rapper Playa Poncho is 42. Actor Billy Flynn ("Days of Our Lives") is 32. Actor Blake Foster ("Power Rangers Turbo") is 32. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith ("Sonny With a Chance") is 28. Actress Lorelei Linklater ("Boyhood") is 24.
May 30: Actor Clint Walker ("Cheyenne") is 90. Actor Keir Dullea ("2001: A Space Odyssey") is 81. Actor Michael J. Pollard is 78. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 73. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky ("Groundhog Day," ''Sneakers") is 66. Actor Colm Meaney ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 64. Actor Ted McGinley ("Hope and Faith," ''Married ... With Children") is 59. Actor Ralph Carter ("Good Times") is 56. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 53. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against The Machine is 53. Actor Mark Sheppard ("Supernatural") is 53. Actor John Ross Bowie ("Speechless," ''The Big Bang Theory") is 46. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 46. Singer-actress Idina Menzel is 46. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 42. Rapper Remy Ma is 37. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 35. Actor Jared Gilmore ("Once Upon a Time," ''Mad Men") is 17.
May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 87. Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 79. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 77. Actress Sharon Gless ("Cagney and Lacey") is 74. Actor Tom Berenger is 67. Actor Gregory Harrison is 67. Actor Julio Oscar Mechoso ("Jurassic Park III," ''Lords of Dogtown") is 62. Actor Kyle Secor ("Homicide: Life on the Street") is 60. Comedian Chris Elliott is 57. Actress Lea Thompson ("Caroline in the City," ''Back to the Future") is 56. Singer Corey Hart is 55. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 53. Actress Brooke Shields is 52. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 50. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 45. Actress Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife") is 45. Actor Colin Farrell is 41. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 40. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 37. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 31. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. ("Parent'Hood") is 30. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 21.
June 1: Actor Richard Erdman ("Community," ''The Tab Hunter Show") is 92. Singer Pat Boone is 83. Actor Morgan Freeman is 80. Actor Rene Auberjonois ("Benson," ''Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") is 77. Actor Brian Cox ("Deadwood") is 71. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 70. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 64. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 61. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 57. Comedian Mark Curry ("Hangin' With Mr. Cooper") is 56. Actress Teri Polo ("Meet The Parents") is 48. Model Heidi Klum is 44. Singer Alanis Morissette is 43. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV's "Total Request Live") is 37. Singer Brandi Carlile is 36. Comedian Amy Schumer is 36. Actress Willow Shields ("The Hunger Games") is 17.
June 2: Actress Sally Kellerman is 80. Actor Ron Ely ("Tarzan") is 79. Actor Stacy Keach is 76. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 76. Actor-director Charles Haid ("Hill Street Blues") is 74. Actor Jerry Mathers ("Leave It to Beaver") is 69. Actress Joanna Gleason is 67. Actor Dennis Haysbert ("24") is 63. Comedian Dana Carvey is 62. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 62. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 57. Actor Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones") is 56. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 47. Actress Paula Cale ("Providence") is 47. Comedian Wayne Brady is 45. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 41. Actor Zachary Quinto ("Heroes") is 40. Actress Nikki Cox ("Unhappily Ever After") is 39. Actor Justin Long ("Accepted," ''Dodgeball") is 39. Actor Deon Richmond ("Van Wilder," ''Scream 3") is 39. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 37. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 37. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 34. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 31.
June 3: Singer Ian Hunter is 78. Singer Eddie Holman is 71. Actress Penelope Wilton ("Downton Abbey") is 71. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 69. Guitarist Richard Moore (The Troggs) is 68. Singer Suzi Quatro is 67. Singer Deniece Williams is 66. Singer Dan Hill is 63. Actor Suzie Plakson ("How I Met Your Mother") is 59. Actor Scott Valentine ("Family Ties") is 59. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 53. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 52. Newsman Anderson Cooper is 50. Country singer Jamie O'Neal is 49. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 46. Actor Vik Sahay ("Chuck") is 46. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 44. Actress Nikki M. James ("The Good Wife") is 36. Actor Josh Segarra ("Chicago P.D.") is 31. Actress Lalaine Dupree ("Lizzie McGuire") is 30.
