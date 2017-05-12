USM Southern Chorale will perform at Arts Under the Dome

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Southern Chorale will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the concert series Arts Under The Dome’s 2017 season.
The venue is First United Methodist Church on 15th Street at 24th Avenue in downtown Gulfport.
This will be the only Coast performance of the repertoire for the Southern Chorale’s upcoming tour of the Nordic countries later in May.
The program will include a cappella anthems and American folk, pop and spirituals as well as standard choral works.
The 50-member Southern Chorale, under the leadership of Gregory Fuller, performs the spectrum of significant choral literature for both a cappella and accompanied chorus.
