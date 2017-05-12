USM’s Southern Chorale will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Gulfport.
USM’s Southern Chorale will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Gulfport. Arts Under the Dome
USM’s Southern Chorale will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Gulfport. Arts Under the Dome

Entertainment

USM Southern Chorale will perform at Arts Under the Dome

Sun Herald

May 12, 2017 12:00 AM

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Southern Chorale will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the concert series Arts Under The Dome’s 2017 season.

The venue is First United Methodist Church on 15th Street at 24th Avenue in downtown Gulfport.

This will be the only Coast performance of the repertoire for the Southern Chorale’s upcoming tour of the Nordic countries later in May.

The program will include a cappella anthems and American folk, pop and spirituals as well as standard choral works.

The 50-member Southern Chorale, under the leadership of Gregory Fuller, performs the spectrum of significant choral literature for both a cappella and accompanied chorus.

USM Southern Chorale in concert

Where: First United Methodist Church, 15th Street at 24th Avenue in downtown Gulfport as part of the Arts Under the Dome Concert Series

Tickets: $15 adults and $10 students, available at the door or in advance from www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org

Details: 228-229-6851

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the preview for 'Fighting Belle'

Watch the preview for 'Fighting Belle' 2:11

Watch the preview for 'Fighting Belle'
This 12-year-old Orange Grove Elementary School student rocks the house 1:26

This 12-year-old Orange Grove Elementary School student rocks the house
My Life With Willie 1:08

My Life With Willie

View More Video