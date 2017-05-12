What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword☆☆
Director Guy Ritchie’s up-tempo take on Camelot, starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur, doing battle with usurper Jude Law. The cast includes Djimon Hounsou, Eric Bana and Aidan Gillen. PG-13 (C, G)
Snatched☆1/2
After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their dream vacation, a young woman (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother (Goldie Hawn) to accompany her on the trip. R (C, G)
Returning
Beauty and the Beast☆☆1/2
Director Bill Condon’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1991 Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson as the singing beauty and Dan Stevens as the lovelorn beast. PG (C, G)
The Boss Baby☆☆1/2
A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (G)
The Circle☆☆☆
The head of a giant tech company (Tom Hanks) asks an ambitious young employee (Emma Watson) to participate in an experiment testing the boundaries of personal privacy. Based on the novel by Dave Eggers, who co-wrote the screenplay. PG-13 (G)
The Fate of the Furious☆☆1/2
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into a world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before in this latest offering in the Fast and the Furious franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
Going in Style☆☆☆
Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals (played by Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin) risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. PG-13 (G)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2☆☆
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. PG-13 (C, G)
How to be a Latin Lover
No review available
Ken Marino directs this comedy about an aging gigolo (Eugenio Derbez) living with his estranged sister (Salma Hayek) who romances a rich widow (Raquel Welch). With Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, Rob Corddry, Rob Riggle and Michael Cera. PG-13 (G)
Kong: Skull Island☆☆☆
Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman are the latest band of explorers who wander onto a remote island ruled by a giant ape. Don’t expect the same-old, though: For one thing, the story this time takes place in the Vietnam-era 1970s. PG-13 (G)
Sleight☆☆☆
A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents die, and he turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. R (G)
Smurfs: The Lost Village☆1/2
In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. PG (G)
