Make this easy strawberry salsa to kick off strawberry season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:24 Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident 1:16 Gulfport earns 6A South State bid 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 1:25 Watch Patrick Mahomes at his first practice as a Chiefs QB 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In-season strawberries from local farmers make a sweet base for this salsa, which also features avocado, agave and jalapenos. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee