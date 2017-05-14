Music and movies to celebrate Mom

It’s Mother’s Day, the day set aside to celebrate all that Mom means to you and has done for you.
In case you’re wondering, Mother’s Day began in 1908 when a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother, who died in 1905. By 1911, all the states were observing the holiday. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation stating Mother’s Day would be held on the second Sunday in May. The holiday became a hit with Americans.
By the mid-1920s, Jarvis was fed up with the commercialization that had become associated with Mother’s Day. She said that people should show their appreciation through handwritten letters to their mothers instead of buying gifts and commercial greeting cards. She even threatened lawsuits and conducted a protest at a candy makers’ convention in 1923.
It’s perfectly fine to take Mom out for a meal or to give her a gift. If you’d like to add to the celebration by choosing a song or a film for her, here are some suggestions.
Music
‘Mom’ by Meghan Trainor: This catchy, bouncy song features a cameo by Trainor’s own mom, Kelli.
‘Mama’ by Chris Brown: Whatever your opinion of the singer, songwriter and dancer, this song is heartfelt and personal, yet “this right here goes out to every mama all over the world.”
‘The Baby’ by Blake Shelton: Country singer Shelton gives us a weeper about a mother who always called her youngest child her baby.
‘Mama Liked the Roses’ by Elvis Presley: Another weeper, this one by Mississippi’s most famous son.
‘Dear Mom’ by Girls’ Generation: This Japanese girl group sings a sweet song about a young woman having a bad day who gets a call from her mother. “Although at times I hurt you because of my wrong decisions, you quietly watched over me from afar,” one of the lines translates.
‘Mother’ by Ashanti: “You have given me life, and I just want you to know that you’re the reason I’m here today.” Have the tissues handy.
‘I’ll Always Love My Mama’ by The Intruders: This R&B hit from the early 1970s is so dance worthy. “I’ll always love my mama; she’s my favorite girl.” So grab your favorite girl’s hand and hit the living room dance floor.
Movies
‘Steel Magnolias’: This movie has it all. A mother’s sacrifice and unfailing love, comedy, tragedy, Southern accents, a Louisiana setting and a rabbit on a motorcycle.
‘Terms of Endearment’: Based on Larry McMurtry’s novel, the storyline covers three decades in the challenging but loving relationship between Aurora Greenway and her daughter, Emma.
‘Soul Food’: Big Mama’s dining table has long been where the family gets together for dinner every Sunday. When she goes into a coma, the family starts falling apart. It’s up to Big Mama’s children to find a way to become a family again.
‘I Remember Mama’: This 1948 film about the family life of a Norwegian immigrant family in San Francisco in the early 20th century is a gentle drama and tribute to a loving mother.
‘The Blind Side’: Leigh Anne Touhy isn’t your usual mom heroine. She and husband Sean already have a son and a daughter, but when she finds homeless Michael Oher, compassion leads her to bring the teen home to live with the family. He eventually is adopted, and his football skills lead to heavy recruitment and an NCAA investigation into the Touhys’ motives.
‘The Sound of Music’: Maria, who is studying to become a nun, isn’t a likely mother figure. But when widower Capt. Georg van Trapp seeks the abbey’s help in finding a governess for his seven children, Maria is sent to the family, and she finds being a nun might not be her future after all.
‘Imitation of Life’: Two mothers — one white, one black — who both have daughters who struggle with their relationships with their moms. See the 1959 version with Lana Turner, Juanita Moore, Sandra Dee and Susan Kohner.
Tammy Smith
