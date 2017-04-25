Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo Pause 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:25 ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway 1:13 Holy Week Soul Mass Rehearsal 2:45 Bayou View Elementary third grade got 'ants in their pants' 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar