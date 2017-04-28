Best is yet to come at Crawfish Music Festival this weekend

Week two of the 25th annual Crawfish Music Festival is underway on the grounds of the Coast Coliseum, and this weekend promises more music more food and more midway rides through Sunday.
Perhaps the highlight of the weekend will be Sunday’s Bud & Burger competition.
The judges’ choice for best burger will be awarded $500 and second place will receive $250, as well as trophies. To register for either event, visit mscoastcoliseum.com.
The entertainment highlights this weekend include some big names — Mark Chesnutt on Friday, Trace Adkins on Saturday and Marc Broussard on Sunday.
Friday
Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt and Len Bentz on Friday
Saturday
Cole Jones, Chris Bandi, Trace Adkins and Drake White & The Big Fire Truck
Sunday
JJ Grey & Mofro, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Marc Broussard, Crazy Uncle, Cut Bait and Blackwater Brass
In addition to music and food, the grounds will be covered with carnival rides, games, arts-and-crafts vendors and more. Also, guests can enjoy a slice of pizza, a game of cornhole and a cold brew at Papa John’s Craft Beer Garden. All concerts and events will be held rain or shine.
The festival is a six-time recipient of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Spring Events. It also was awarded the 2007 Southern Travel Treasure by “AAA Southern Traveler.”
