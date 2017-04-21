Alice Cooper’s shredder Nita Strauss preps for Biloxi show, new single

Nita Strauss is not one to waste a lot of time. The guitarist, who has been touring with Alice Cooper since 2014 while he was opening for Motley Crue on the “All Things Must End” tour, was back in Biloxi on Friday for another show with Cooper at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
“The show at the Beau is the first show on the tour — again,” Strauss said in a phone interview with the Sun Herald. “We did a week of rehearsals here last year.”
She said fans of Cooper’s music will definitely not be seeing the same show they saw in 2016.
“This is an all-new show,” Strauss said. “We’ve added some songs and we’re really excited about it.”
The show also features a new snake.
While Strauss is focusing on Friday’s show, she is also looking ahead to Monday, when she’ll be in Los Angeles.
“My band, We Start Wars, will be releasing its first single on Monday,” she said. “We also have a show at The Whiskey on May 25 — there’s a lot going on.”
She said she’s excited about the LA show.
“I played The Whiskey for the first time when I was 15,” Strauss said. “So, it’s really cool that’s come full circle and I’m playing there 15 years later.”
When (Strauss) gets ready to make that leap, she will be ready because she’s been in the Alice Cooper band and that gives her a step up. She is not only a great player but she can star in her own show.
Alice Cooper
Strauss, a self-professed “metal head,” replaced Australian guitarist Orianthi in Cooper’s band, who left in June 2014. Cooper said he wanted a “shredder” in Orianthi’ spot.
“We were getting ready to do the Motley tour and I had Ryan Roxie who can really rock it out and Tommy (Henriksen) who is a great rock n roll guitar player, but I needed a shredder for this audience and somebody brought up the name Nita Strauss and I heard her tape and immediately wanted her,” Copper said. “She gets up there and just takes over.”
And Cooper said he knows that Strauss will eventually launch her solo career.
“When she gets ready to make that leap, she will be ready because she’s been in the Alice Cooper band and that gives her a step up,” he said. “She is not only a great player but she can star in her own show.”
If you go
Alice Cooper
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. Friday
Tickets start at $49.95 and are available at Ticketmaster.com
Comments