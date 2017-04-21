Mudbugs and music at the Coast Coliseum

The 25th annual Crawfish Music Festival is underway on the grounds of the Coast Coliseum offering up midway rides, mudbugs and music through April 30.
There will be plenty of piping-hot crawfish with potatoes and corn every night. The crawfish are provided by Quality Seafood. In addition to pinching tails, guests can get their crawfish fix through fried crawfish, étouffée, pies and smoked crawfish burgers.
Local chefs will get to show off their skills with two cooking events this year.
Crawfish Cook-Off
On Sunday, a crawfish cook-off will bring out the competitive cooks, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entry is $50 and includes a sack of crawfish. The competition will award a first prize of $1,200; $800 for second place and a $1,000 people’s choice award. Admission is $27 for ages 13 and older and $18 for ages 12 and younger.
Bud & Burger
On April 30, there will be a Bud & Burger competition. The judges’ choice for best burger will be awarded $500 and second place will receive $250, as well as trophies. To register for either event, visit www.mscoastcoliseum.com.
Entertainment
The entertainment lineup includes some big names in country music.
Friday
Delbert McClinton, Charlie Mars, and The Tall Boys
Saturday
Chase Rice, Ryan Hurd, Alyssa Micaela, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Trent Ladner, and Bambi & the $2 Beers
Sunday
Kane Brown, William Michael Morgan, Walker McGuire and Southern Halo
April 28
Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt and Len Bentz
April 29
Cole Jones, Chris Bandi, Trace Adkins and Drake White & The Big Fire Truck
April 30
J.J. Grey & Mofro, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Marc Broussard, Crazy Uncle, Cut Bait and Blackwater Brass
Carnival rides
In addition to music and crawfish, the grounds will be covered with carnival rides, games, arts-and-crafts vendors and more food. Also, guests can enjoy a slice of pizza, a game of cornhole and a cold brew at Papa John’s Craft Beer Garden. All concerts and events will be held rain or shine.
The festival is a six-time recipient of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Spring Events. It also was awarded the 2007 Southern Travel Treasure by “AAA Southern Traveler.”
If you go
Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 6 and younger.
Admission at the gate is an additional $2. Special packages are available for concerts, rides and crawfish.
Tickets are available at the Coast Coliseum box office, at www.ticketmaster.com, or 1-800-745-3000.
Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1-11 p.m. Saturdays, and 1-9 p.m. Sundays.
