What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

New arrivals
The Fate of the Furious
No review available
When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into a world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before in this latest offering in the Fast and the Furious franchise. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
Beauty and the Beast☆☆1/2
Box office records will be broken by director Bill Condon’s live-action adaptation of the classic 1991 Disney cartoon, with Emma Watson as the singing beauty and Dan Stevens as the lovelorn beast. PG (C, G)
The Boss Baby☆☆1/2
A suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) pairs up with his 7-year-old brother (voiced by Steve Buscemi) to stop the dastardly plot of the CEO of Puppy Co. in the this animated tale. PG (C,G)
The Case for Christ
No review available
An investigative journalist and self-proclaimed atheist sets out to disprove the existence of God after his wife becomes a Christian. Stars Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen and Faye Dunaway. PG (C, G)
Get Out ☆☆☆☆
Comedian Jordan Peele (“Keanu”) takes a break from the funny stuff by writing and directing this horror movie about a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who visits the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). R (G)
Ghost in the Shell☆☆☆
In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. PG-13 (G)
Going in Style☆☆☆
Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, three lifelong pals (played by Morgan Freeman, Micahel Caine and Alan Arkin) risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money. PG-13 (C, G)
Kong: Skull Island☆☆☆
Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman are the latest band of explorers who wander onto a remote island ruled by a giant ape. Don’t expect the same-old, though: For one thing, the story this time takes place in the Vietnam-era 1970s. PG-13 (G)
Life☆☆☆
An international crew investigate the first signs of extraterrestrial life on Mars. R (G)
Logan☆☆☆1/2
Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine for the seventh and final time — and this time, the camera doesn’t look away from the bloody violence. R (G)
Power Rangers☆1/2
After learning the globe is under threat from an alien force, five teens join together to form a resistance. Based upon “Power Rangers” created by Haim Saban and Toei Company Ltd. PG-13 (C, G)
The Shack☆☆
Sam Worthington is a man grieving over the disappearance of his child in this adaptation of William P. Young’s novel. Octavia Spencer co-stars as God — no, seriously. She literally plays God. PG-13 (G)
Smurfs: The Lost Village☆1/2
In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. PG (C, G)
