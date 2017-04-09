Biloxi spring breakers party with famous rappers at Spring Fest

Lucci performs opening show of the Spring Fest concerts.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
A Spring Fest sign is blurred by zooming out during the exposure.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Lucci was the opening concert of the Spring Fest series in Biloxi, Saturday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Lucci shouts to the crowd during Spring Fest concert.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Spectators pick their seats as Lucci performs Saturday night.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Some of the crowd dance as Lucci performs. Others check their cell phone.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Tatericia Taylor and Brittney Jones wait for the start of the Lucci concert.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Spectators dance to Lucci tunes at Spring Fest.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The Spring Fest concert series had numerous acts Saturday night.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Spectators sing along with Lucci at Coast coliseum, Saturday.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
People find their seats prior to Lucci concert.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com