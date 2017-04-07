Don Rickles last played Coast in 2015 to non-stop laughter

Rickles, known as “Mr. Warmth,” Rickles was as insult comic and was an honorary member of the Rat Pack. He died Thursday of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles, Variety reports. He would have turned 90 on May 8.
Rickles last played Biloxi in June 2015 on his “Don Rickles: Mr. Warmth” tour. His show included a film clip retrospective of his life, his stand up comedy and a few songs with a small orchestra. Rickles was wearing a tuxedo and sat in chair as he delivered his show in two acts. He interacted with some audience members for part of his routine. He also spoke very fondly of his friendship with the late Frank Sinatra.
“Don Rickles was a pleasure to work with the last time he was here,” said Ryan Myers of the IP Casino Resort. “At age 89, he still had it — his show was non-stop laughter from the second he walked on the stage. He looked like he was 35 again.”
Myers said Rickles was a one-of-a-kind performer.
“We lost a legend and a true pioneer of the industry,” he said. “Don Rickles was the kind of person that wasn’t going to stop until you started laughing.”
