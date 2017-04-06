Sleaford Mods are less chaotic, more grown up

Not long ago, Jason Williamson of the Sleaford Mods told a reporter about attending a British scooter rally, as a 14-year-old, in which skinheads were trying to batter reggae pioneer Desmond Dekker with pieces of wood. Which raised an important question: Was Dekker OK? "No, he was all right, he was all right," recalls Williamson, the sneering punk-rock singer above the minimalist hip-hop beats in the Nottingham, England, duo. "Scooter rallies in the mid-'80s (were) pretty harsh, pretty right-wing. You had a good section of people who were sensible enough not to fan the flames of racism and understand that it was a negative emotion. He had a lot of people there protecting him."
Back then, Williamson and his parents drove him to the rallies, set up tents and "frolicked about," as he recalls in a 20-minute phone call from his Nottingham home. "It was good. It was great," says the 46-year-old singer. "There was a horrible dark side to it as well."
The chaos of these events seems to have seeped into Sleaford Mods' music and persona. The band formed in 2006, when Williamson, a veteran of numerous rock bands who was tiring of guitars and drums, met producer Andrew Fearn. It took them eight months to "get onto something," Williamson recalls, at which point he realized the mixture of Fearn's booming bass lines, hip-hop beats and little else unlocked a steady rush of lyrics.
Influenced equally by the Wu-Tang Clan and a British psychobilly band called the Meteors, Williamson wrote enough songs for an album a year, beginning with a 2012 CD-R. His imagery is dark and sarcastic, full of violence and profanity, delivered in a thick cockney accent with bursts of bizarre humor. The band has released essentially the same album over and over, which some critics have disparaged, but the Mods' style has a certain Ramones-like rigidity and spirit. On this year's "English Tapas," Fearn's beats have grown more soulful and interesting over time and Williamson, recently moved by European terror attacks and racist police shootings in the U.S., has become more overtly political. "Bring back the neo-libs," he says in the title track. "I'm sorry / Didn't ... mean to pray for anarchy."
"The evolution doesn't really smack you in the face. You think, 'That's kind of moved on a bit, but they never move on dramatically,'" says Williamson, who resembles the Sex Pistols' sneering Johnny Rotten in his songs but has an amiable, regular-guy voice over the phone. "But it has moved on. People haven't been listening. The backing tracks just get funkier and fuller - then they won't, (and) they go back to being completely minimal again. What changes is, obviously, what I'm singing about. The environment in which it's released makes it contemporary (and) makes it a piece of music of its time."
Williamson played music part-time for decades, working a series of jobs, most recently for a local council "sorting out rate council tax and benefit queries for people on low incomes," he says. As the band became more successful - signing to a punk-rock record label called Harbinger Sound, working on a single with veteran electronica band Prodigy, then graduating to the much bigger independent label Rough Trade Records - they were able to quit their day jobs. This was happy but surprising news for Williamson's parents.
"A lot of the time, they just didn't think I was going to amount to anything, really, and I was in the throes of substance abuse, and alcoholism and all kinds of various mental illness attributed to that," he says of his teenage years. "But they were good enough to let me do what I wanted from an early age, in the sense of, 'I want to go to college and study. Can I do that and live at home?' 'Well, yeah, you can.' ... All parents have got their faults, haven't they, but they helped me as much as they could. It paid off, I guess."
Last June, Williamson cut off years of drinking and taking drugs. "Finally got myself sorted out, took advantage of the money I was earning and put it to good use," he says. He went to a gym, hired a personal trainer and began working out once a week.
If any of this affected the Sleaford Mods' music, it was coincidental. Williamson and Fearn never plan any of their songs before putting them together. "But I've been thinking that, moving forward, it might be an idea to sit down with Andrew and talk about what we want," he says. "We've just taken it for granted with each other that we'll go in and write something, and that's what happened. I'm sort of hesitant to change that.
"'I'm going to put my thing over that' - that's why it works. 'Well, that's what you've got, that's what I've got,'" he continues. "I quite like that. It gives it its own identity."
