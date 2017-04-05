Don’t expect family fare from Kathy Griffin’s comedy tour on the Coast

First things first — there’s absolutely nothing about comic Kathy Griffin that is “D-list.” She’s a smart business woman, who runs her own career, which includes successful comedy tours, two books and a Grammy-winning comedy album. She also happens to live next door to the Kardashian-West family — yes, Kim, Kanye and Nori and Saint. You don’t get to live next door to the West family by being a Hollywood “D-lister.” Unless you can get a house for the low-low in Bel Air, but much like the tired, old meme of Kermit the Frog — that’s none of my business.
“I live so close to Kim that I could go “Hey, Kim” and she could hear me,” Griffin said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “I see them in the neighborhood with the kids and that part is also crazy.”
She is also a feminist and activist for human rights, especially in the LGBTQ community.
Griffin is currently traveling with her “Celebrity Run-In Tour,” which will take her to 50 cities. It also coincides with the release of her new book “Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index.”
“When I was writing my book, it was fun for me to go back and look at all of the people I’ve worked with,” she said. “I forgot that when I was doing ‘Suddenly Susan,’ both Aaron Paul and Shia LaBeouf both had like one line on there — I talk about in the book how I helped them make it to where they are today and I don’t even remember meeting them.”
On April 14, Griffin will be bringing her one-woman show to the IP Casino Resort in Biloxi. Tickets start at $49 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
“When you’re doing a 50 city-tour, you want to make every show special and obviously you guys have had some bad news with the bus crash, so obviously I’ll be doing some lighter news,” she said. “I try to make every show fresh, so even if you saw me in Biloxi a few years ago, I promise to have all new stuff. And how could I not? There’s so much stuff going on. I can talk about this stuff on stage more these days because we’re all engaged in some way.”
The reality is, people know me and they know what I do and they know I don’t hold back. I’ve played Biloxi before. There aren’t going to to be too many people their that thank they are going to see ‘Stomp’ or ‘Mama Mia.’ It’s an evening with Kathy Griffin — it’s not me and then a Christian choir.
Kathy Griffin
And some of the “stuff” to which Griffin is referring is the country’s political climate, including the recent marches by women as a peaceful protest against President Donald Trump and his administration.
“I think it’s the greatest thing that’s happened in my life time and I mean it,” Griffin said. “For the first time in my life, and I’ve dealt with a tremendous a mount of sexism and agism — when you’re a 56 year-old stand up comic, I’m in a male dominated field — but I’m so encouraged by all of the people that are joining us on these protests. When I did the woman’s march, my boyfriend came with me and my assistant, who is gay, came with me, and there were families with strollers — it was a real mixed-bag. The important thing is that we are all engaging now and many people are engaging in a way they never have.”
Although Griffin said she’s a “big fat leftie” in her personal life, she said her comedy is a non-partisan affair.
“Instead of just doing a Trump joke, I can tell you what it’s actually like to have touched his hair, because I’ve done that,” she said. “I know that whole family. I’m proud that I can stand on stage and talk about Trump in way where the audience can’t be too offended because I’m just telling a story about a day I spent around him.”
Griffin said she also has enough confidence in her comedy and her audience to know what works and what doesn’t.
“The reality is, people know me and they know what I do and they know I don’t hold back,” Griffin said. “I’ve played Biloxi before. There aren’t going to to be too many people who think they are going to see ‘Stomp’ or ‘Mama Mia.’ It’s an evening with Kathy Griffin — it’s not me and then a Christian choir. It’s going to be an evening of vulgarity and a lot of real stories about people we read about and see on television. Who knows who I will have run into by then?”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Kathy Griffin
IP Casino at 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017
Tickets start at $49 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Comments