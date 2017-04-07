Pass Christian puts forward its best at Pass Wine & Food Fest

The fifth annual Pass Wine & Food Festival will offer a taste of the many culinary delights from the Pass Christian area Saturday.
The Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce will host the event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Oak Crest Mansion Inn, 5267 Menge Ave.
Jenny Levens, director of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, said it’s a culinary experience not to be missed.
“You’ll get to taste and sample all the restaurants in Pass Christian,” Levens said. “They’ll be serving some of their best dishes, and we’ll have wine and beer purveyors.”
At least 10 restaurants will be represented. Levens said the Pass Christian Yacht Club will offer Turtle Soup, Oak Crest Mansion will offer Shrimp & Grit Cake with Andouille Sausage, and Hook Gulf Coast Cuisine will have Stuffed Shrimp Mushrooms. Beer and wine samples and soda are included with the price of admission.
The wining and dining will be backed up with live music by Blackwater Revival.
A silent auction throughout the evening will feature items such as hotel stays, golf packages and the popular weekend stay at Oak Crest Mansion.
The event serves as a benefit for Pass Christian High School seniors, and Levens said it’s also a good time.
“It’s a good networking event, and it shows off all the restaurants Pass Christian has to offer,” she said.
