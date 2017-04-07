Cirque Italia coming to Gulfport Premium Outlets

Cirque Italia, a non-animal cirque-style circus, will be at Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport, Thursday through April 17.
Cirque Italia is held under a traditional spiraling white-and-blue big top, but it is anything but a traditional circus.
The show features a performance of dancing water forming what promises to be unbelieveable images and other acts from around the globe, including:
• Clown, Coco
• Hand balancing
• Straps — a woman is suspended only by fabric and friction, she gracefully soars through the air
• Laserman — a visit from the future
• Dinosaur act — a blast from the ancient past
• Contortion — try this and your chiropractor will be able to retire
• Rolla Bolla — an elaorate balancing act on a platform surrounded by water
• Perch act — a man holds a 20-foot pole, and a woman climbs the pole and balances
• High Wire Duo
• Chair balancing
• Juggling cube
• Roller Skate Duo
• BMX
Cirque Italia
Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport, under the white-and-blue big-top tent
• Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, April 15, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, April 16, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
• Monday, April 17, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Box office hours: Non-show days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; show days, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The box office opens on site Tuesday, the week of the show.
For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com
