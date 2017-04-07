Entertainment

April 7, 2017 12:00 AM

Cirque Italia coming to Gulfport Premium Outlets

Sun Herald

Cirque Italia, a non-animal cirque-style circus, will be at Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport, Thursday through April 17.

Cirque Italia is held under a traditional spiraling white-and-blue big top, but it is anything but a traditional circus.

The show features a performance of dancing water forming what promises to be unbelieveable images and other acts from around the globe, including:

• Clown, Coco

• Hand balancing

• Straps — a woman is suspended only by fabric and friction, she gracefully soars through the air

• Laserman — a visit from the future

• Dinosaur act — a blast from the ancient past

• Contortion — try this and your chiropractor will be able to retire

• Rolla Bolla — an elaorate balancing act on a platform surrounded by water

• Perch act — a man holds a 20-foot pole, and a woman climbs the pole and balances

• High Wire Duo

• Chair balancing

• Juggling cube

• Roller Skate Duo

• BMX

Cirque Italia

Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport, under the white-and-blue big-top tent

• Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 15, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, April 16, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

• Monday, April 17, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Box office hours: Non-show days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; show days, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The box office opens on site Tuesday, the week of the show.

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com

