Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
2."South and West," by Joan Didion (Knopf: $21) Excerpts from the author's unpublished notebooks from a Southern road trip and Patty Hearst's trial.
3."Dear Ijeawele," by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Knopf: $15) A feminist manifesto in 15 suggestions about raising girls to become strong, independent women.
4."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with each other.
5."Homo Deus," by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $35) A look into the future of humanity by the author of "Sapiens."
6."Change Your Home, Change Your Life With Color," by Moll Anderson (Minotaur: $25.99) How the effect of color in your home can transform your emotions and behavior.
7."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
8."The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed Press: $16.99) The cleaning guru's method to decluttering your home and simplifying your life.
9."The Little Book of Hygge," by Meik Wiking (Morrow: $28.99) A guide to the Danish philosophy of comfort, togetherness, and well-being.
10."Dodge City," by Tom Clavin (St. Martin's: $29.99) The true story of friendship between Wyatt Earp and Bat Masterson in the wildest town in the West.
