Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Lincoln in the Bardo," by George Saunders (Random House: $28) President Abraham Lincoln grieves the loss of his son and is haunted by ghosts.
2."Norse Mythology," by Neil Gaiman (Norton: $25.95) A reimagining of the great Norse tales of Thor and other gods.
3."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
4."Exit West," by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) Two refugees begin a romance and find home with the help of magical realism.
5."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
6."Rad Women Worldwide," by Kate Schatz (Ten Speed Press: $15.99) An illustrated collection of 40 diverse profiles of females who shaped the world.
7."Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down," by Jeff Kinney (Abrams: $13.95) Greg and Rowley try to make a scary movie after finding an old video camera.
8."The Refugees," by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press: $25) A collection of short stories exploring immigration, identity, love and family.
9."Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne & John Tiffany (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter, the father of three children, working at the Ministry of Magic.
10."All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $27) A blind French girl and a German teen struggle in occupied France during World War II.
