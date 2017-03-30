Going to Jazz Fest? Know how to plan your who, what, when and where

It can be one of the most frustrating moments for music fans — you want to see Maroon 5 close the day on the Acura Stage, but you also want to see Galactic drummer Stanton Moore’s show in the WWOZ Jazz Tent and Amos Lee on the Gentilly Stage. Whatever will you do?
Fret not, as the much-anticipated New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festivals “cubes” have dropped. The “cubes” have all seven days of the festival broken down into days, times and stages. The cubes can be found here.
The 2017 Jazz Fest features performances from 100s of artists, including Harry Connick Jr., Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy.
