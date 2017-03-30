Entertainment

March 30, 2017 8:30 AM

Get your air guitar ready for Skynyrd and other Southern rock shows

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Get ready to brush up on your air guitar and “Freebird” chants as several Southern rock acts will be playing the Coast in the coming months. Here’s your guide to all you need to know about the shows so you can spend less time worrying where to go and more time practicing holding your lighter in the air.

2017 Crawfish Music Festival

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 20-23, 27-20

This year’s festival is going back to its roots with performances Delbert McClinton, Charlie Mars, JJ Grey & Mofro and Marc Broussard. Ticket information and a full schedule can be found here.

Wynonna & The Big Noise

Island View Casino in Gulfport

May 5

Ms. Judd brings her Americana roots rock back to the Coast with The Big Noise. The show is a mix of the her new album, reworked Judds hits and covers of classic rockers like Led Zeppelin.

Tickets start at $40 and are avaialable at Ticketmaster.com.

ZZ Top

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

May 18-19

The “little ol’ band from Texas” returns to Biloxi with two shows on “The Tonnage Tour.”

Tickets start at $59 and are available at Tickemaster.com.

Darren Knight’s Southern Momma an Em Comedy Tour

IP Casino Resort

June 3

Alabama native and YouTube sensation Darren Knight, who has been called the “next Jeff Foxworthy” brings his mama character to the IP.

Tickets start at $20 and are available here.

38 Special

Hard Rock Live In Biloxi

June 10

“So hold on loosely, don’t let go...”

Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The Bellamy Brothers

Golden Nugget Casino

June 17

The Brothers Bellamy will be bringing the hits, including “Let Your Love Flow.”

Tickets start at $20 and are available online.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

June 30

This is the big one Elizabeth — “turn it up.”

Tickets start at $69 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Keep On Smilin'

View more video

Entertainment Videos