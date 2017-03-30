Get your air guitar ready for Skynyrd and other Southern rock shows

Get ready to brush up on your air guitar and “Freebird” chants as several Southern rock acts will be playing the Coast in the coming months. Here’s your guide to all you need to know about the shows so you can spend less time worrying where to go and more time practicing holding your lighter in the air.
2017 Crawfish Music Festival
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
April 20-23, 27-20
This year’s festival is going back to its roots with performances Delbert McClinton, Charlie Mars, JJ Grey & Mofro and Marc Broussard. Ticket information and a full schedule can be found here.
Wynonna & The Big Noise
Island View Casino in Gulfport
May 5
Ms. Judd brings her Americana roots rock back to the Coast with The Big Noise. The show is a mix of the her new album, reworked Judds hits and covers of classic rockers like Led Zeppelin.
Tickets start at $40 and are avaialable at Ticketmaster.com.
ZZ Top
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
May 18-19
The “little ol’ band from Texas” returns to Biloxi with two shows on “The Tonnage Tour.”
Tickets start at $59 and are available at Tickemaster.com.
Darren Knight’s Southern Momma an Em Comedy Tour
IP Casino Resort
June 3
Alabama native and YouTube sensation Darren Knight, who has been called the “next Jeff Foxworthy” brings his mama character to the IP.
Tickets start at $20 and are available here.
38 Special
Hard Rock Live In Biloxi
June 10
“So hold on loosely, don’t let go...”
Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Bellamy Brothers
Golden Nugget Casino
June 17
The Brothers Bellamy will be bringing the hits, including “Let Your Love Flow.”
Tickets start at $20 and are available online.
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
June 30
This is the big one Elizabeth — “turn it up.”
Tickets start at $69 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
