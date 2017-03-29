Want to see Michael Jackson and Prince ‘live’ in Biloxi? Here’s how

It’s been almost eight years since Michael Jackson died and April 21 will mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince. But the two superstars will be cranking out their hits this weekend in Biloxi. And no, it’s not an episode of the AMC sensation “The Walking Dead.”
The “King of Pop” and Prince are two of several artists including Madonna and Bruce Springtseen that will be immortalized in the “Legends In Concert Direct From Las Vegas.” “Legends” will have a four show run at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino starting Friday. Show times are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets start art $29.95and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
“Legends” started in 1983 as a limited six-week engagement at the Imperial Palace Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and it has been touring for 33 years.
The Beau Rivage shows will feature tributes to Jackson, Prince, Madonna, Springsteen, Elton John and Aretha Franklin.
