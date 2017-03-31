Freedom Cafe serves up food that is good and good for you

If you think smoothies and juice bars are worse than starving, or that bean sprouts are yucky and cucumber juice couldn’t possibly be good, think again.
Freedom Café in Ocean Springs is a new eatery that is a favorite of people who live a healthy lifestyle, or at least aspire to.
Owner Patricia Anderson has been a “clean eater” since she was 16, and she has had a passion for being healthy and helping others to do the same ever since. Her health club, Patricia Anderson’s Freedom Fitness, is right next door.
The menu is three-pager, and most of the offerings are made from scratch, including smoothies, fresh squeezed juice, veggie bowls, a few munchies and, my hands-down favorite, the Veggie Sandwich ($9.99 or $12.12), but more on that later.
Walk up to the counter and order your smoothie or fresh juice and not only will you be greeted by some sincerely friendly people, your olfaction will be bombarded with sharp, clean smells of vegetables and fruits being squeezed and blended. Take a seat and wait for your order, but make sure to check out the sign on the countertop: “Fresh organic made-to-order food takes a bit longer than fast food.”
The Veggie Sandwich is as delicious a sandwich as I have had in a long time, and that is saying a lot for a man who loves a big cheeseburger.
The sandwich is made with a variety of greens, tomatoes, bell pepper, avocado and hummus and a small offering of other items.
The homemade honey mustard with which it is garnished ties it all together in an amazing and delicious way. You will not be hungry after tying into this sandwich.
Another must-try is the Pink Lloyd ($8.88), a smoothie bowl loaded with strawberries, banana, pineapple, beet, Greek yogurt and honey.
One more suggestion is the Burrito Bowl ($9.99). It is a veggie bowl made with sustaining rice and beans, corn, onions, cheese, avocado, lime, mixed greens and cilantro. This is a wonderful a melange of healthy and delicious things.
If being healthy is a concern of yours, and you consider yourself to be a foodie as well, the Freedom Café is the perfect place for you.
Freedom Café & Juice Bar & Smoothies Too
703 Bellande Avenue, Ocean Springs
Monday-Friday 530 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday closed
