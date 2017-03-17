Go green in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs today

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, and the folks in Pascagoula are ready to party Irish style tonight.
The O’Blarney Society and Main Street Pascagoula are teaming up to present the 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Pascagoula, starting at 7 p.m.
The parade lineup starts at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Frederic Street. From there, it heads east on Delmas to Pascagoula Street, where it heads south. It then turns right onto Convent from Pascagoula Street and takes a right onto Frederic back to the starting point.
In the event of rain, the parade will roll at 2 p.m. March 19.
Lt. Doug Adams of the Pascagoula Police Department will be grand marshal, and Battalion Chief Mike Mays of the Pascagoula Fire Department will be parade marshal.
Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs — including restaurants, shops, bars and the community — will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all day today.
“Green” specials will be offered, along with food, drinks, cookies, live music, sales and artists demonstrating their crafts.
The day culminates with a Green Dessert Crawl from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact the Ocean Springs Chamber to reserve a seat for the dessert event at 228-875-4424.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
If you go
Parade: The O’Blarney Society and Main Street Pascagoula 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
Pascagoula
7 p.m. Friday
Ocean Springs St. Patrick’s Day: All day Friday restaurants, shops, bars and the community will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Comments