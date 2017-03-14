Jimmy Hall, Blackwater Brass to ‘rock the block’ at the IP on March 23

He plays with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jeff Beck. On March 23, he’ll be bringing his vocal stylings to the IP Casino Resort on March 23.
Soul singer and Wet Willie front man Jimmy Hall will headline the Rock the Block, the fundraiser for the Rock U2 Foundation. The show will also feature Coast favorites Blackwater Brass. Rebecca Powers will emcee the event. The show starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23. It will be held in Studio B at the IP Casino.
The Rock U 2 Foundation provides provides scholarships for musical instruments, lessons and interactive music programs for under-served and disabled children in South Mississippi.
“We are so blessed to have seen the impact music can have on a child’s life,” foundation president Tim Alamsha said. “This fundraiser is the cornerstone of our scholarship program, and helps cover tuition and instrument costs for kids who otherwise could not explore music.”
Hall had been Hank Williams Jr.’s musical director for several years. He performed in Ocean Springs with members of the Muscle Shoals Swampers in the summer of 2016 as part of the Ocean Springs Live concert series.
The fundraiser also will feature food and drinks, a silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are $25 and $45 per couple. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
