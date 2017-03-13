O’Blarney takes to Pascagoula streets Friday night

You say you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on St. Patrick’s Day? Then Pascagoula is your scene Friday night.
The O’Blarney Society and Main Street Pascagoula are teaming up to present the 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Pascagoula, starting at 7 p.m. The parade lineup starts at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Frederic Street. From there, it heads east on Delmas to Pascagoula Street, where it heads south. It then turns right onto Convent from Pascagoula Street and takes a right onto Frederic back to the starting point.
In the event of rain, the parade will roll at 2 p.m. March 19.
Lt. Doug Adams of the Pascagoula Police Department will be grand marshal, and Battalion Chief Mike Mays of the Pascagoula Fire Department will be parade marshal.
Adams is a native of Jackson County and grew up in Pascagoula. He has two boys, Paul and John Thomas. He started his law enforcement career as a reserve officer, and in 1990 he was hired as a full-time law enforcement officer with the Pascagoula Police Department. He has been the public affairs officer since 2009. Adams loves every aspect of what a police officer stands for. The motto of the police department is to serve and protect, “but our police chief lets all the officers know that this means helping in any way possible,” he has said. Adams serves on several committees and interacts with the public on a daily basis. Adams loves the community in which he lives and works.
May is a lifelong resident of Jackson County. He received his firefighting certification in 1989 at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl and holds an associate of fire science degree from Columbia Southern University. He became a nationally registered emergency medical technician after attending classes at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and has maintained this certification for more than 24 years. May has progressed through the ranks as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain. He now is the Battalion Chief of B Shift. He is actively involved with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, serving as an executive board member. May holds several state and national certifications in the fire service as well. He has worked for the City of Pascagoula Fire Department for more than 28 years.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
