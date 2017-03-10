All you need is a DeLorean and you’re back to the future

You know those days when you wish you could just hit the reset button?
You wish you had that radio alarm clock Bill Murray used in “Groundhog Day?”
Or maybe borrow Hermione Granger’s time turner from the Harry Potter series?
There are some days you’d just like to take a do-over. O’Reilly Auto Parts can help you with that.
A post on a friend’s Facebook page said to go the auto parts retailer’s website and type 121G into the parts-search window. So I tried it.
What you’ll get will send you back to the future. Terms and conditions do apply. Please read carefully.
Now all you need is to find a DeLorean DMC-12.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
