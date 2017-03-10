James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt coming to Gulf Coast — how to get tickets

Recent Kennedy Center honoree James Taylor will be coming to the Gulf Coast for one show in August.
James Taylor and His All Star Band will be at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Thursday, August 3.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Taylor has been performing for more than 40 years. He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has sold more than 100 million albums since he was signed by The Beatles to Apple Records. His “Greatest Hits” album alone sold more than 10 million copies. It features songs such as “Fire and Rain” and “Sweet Baby James.”
Joining Taylor on the tour will be 10-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt.
