Newsboys to bring Love Riot Tour to Biloxi — tickets still available

For more than 30 years, the Christian rock band Newsboys have been spreading the message and performing for audiences across the world. The band returns to Biloxi for a 7 p.m. show Thursday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
“We’re really looking forward to this tour,” said original Newsboys drummer Duncan Phillips. “Every time we go out on the road, we want to giver our fans something better than we did the year before — we’re very excited about and we hope the fans will be, as well.”
Newsboys will be bringing something new to Biloxi that their fans may not have seen — a theatrical production of “God’s Not Dead ! Rivals.” The band’s 2014 song was the inspiration for the film, which starred Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo. The The production is written and produced by John and Sarah Bolin, who did “The Thorn.” It features original songs from Juan Otero.
Although Newsboys have been through several lineup changes through the years, Phillps said the current edition, which also features Jody Davis, Jeff Frankenstein and former DC Talk vocalist Michael Tait.
“I think the band is playing on a new level since Michael joined the band,” he said. “He’s a very talented musician and he’s brought a lot to the table.”
