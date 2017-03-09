3 St. Patrick’s Day parades are Saturday across the Coast; more events scheduled for March 17

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, but a few Coast organizations are getting a jump on the celebrations, including Long Beach that rolled last week, and three St. Patrick’s parades that will proceed across the Coast on Saturday.
On March 17, two other events are planned.
Here’s a look at the upcoming St. Partick’s events.
Pass Christian Krewe of Blarney, 1 p.m. Saturday
The Krewe of Blarney Halfast Walkin’ Klub steps out from City Hall on Scenic Drive at 1 p.m. on March 11
The Krewe of Blarney will mark its 22nd year during its parade walk.
From early on, the parade was a takeoff from the Pete Fountain Halfast Walking group in New Orleans. It is the only St. Paddy walking parade on the Gulf Coast.
Through the years, only the venues have changed where Irish corn beef and cabbage is served and each year a new colleen was selected to ride in her decorated chariot and a new grand marshal dressed in finery would lead the walk. The route remains the same: Scenic Drive from City Hall to Davis Avenue and north to Second Street return to Market Avenue ending at Scenic Drive.
To thrill the spectators, Celtic Strutters, a strutting group of fancy dressed ladies in black and green, will perform the Irish jig and twirls with a bit of second lining to boot.
Hibernia, Biloxi, 2 p.m. Saturday
The Hibernia Marching Society was organized in Biloxi in 1978 and incorporated as The Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi Inc. in 1989. The purpose of the society is to promote interest in Irish heritage and to develop a great appreciation for Irish culture.
Allied with those objectives is the desire to experience good fun and good fellowship among members of the society who are Irish by birth, marriage or desire.
Waveland Civic Association, 2 p.m.
The Waveland Civic Association is the culmination of an idea born in Villere’s bar on Coleman Avenue in Waveland in 1964. Friends who gathered every St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate with corned beef and cabbage decided they needed a parade.
This year, the Waveland Civic Assocation is bringing back the popular WCA cups as throws for the Saturday afternoon parade.
O’Blarney Society, Pascagoula, 6:30 p.m. March 17
The O’Blarney Society will hold its second parade this year at 6:30 p.m. March 17.
This year, the society is partnering with Pascagoula’s Main Street Association, and the parade will take the same route as the city’s Christmas parade.
For more details on the Pascagoula parade, look for an upcoming story in the Sun Herald and at sunherald.com
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Ocean Springs, March 17
Ocean Springs — including restaurants, shops, bars and the community — will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all day March 17.
“Green” specials will be offered, along with food, drinks, cookies, live music, sales and artists demonstrating their crafts.
The day culminates with a Green Dessert Crawl from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact the Ocean Springs Chamber to reserve a seat for the dessert event at 228-875-4424.
