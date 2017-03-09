Buffet to play one Gulf Coast show — tickets on sale March 17

Pascagoula native Jimmy Buffett will be returning to the Gulf Coast this summer for one show.
Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will perform at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per customer.
The Orange Beach show is the only one Buffett has scheduled on the Gulf Coast. The show is part of his 2017 I Don’t Know Tour.
In January, Buffett returned to Pascagoula to play a surprise performance with his longtime friend and band mate Mac McAnally.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments