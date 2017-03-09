Kid Rock wants to keep it going ‘all summer long’ with his line of grills

After you’ve sold millions of records, had songs at the top of both the rock and country charts, recorded with Willie Nelson, Bocephus and Sheryl Crow, what do you do next?
If you’re Kid Rock, you launch your own line of grills.
Kid Rock’s “American Badass Grill,” which is named for his song released on 2000’s “The History of Rock,” is a charcoal grill that’s manufactured in the US. The grill has 200 square inches of grilling space, which can hold up to 12 burgers all at once – “or three beer can chickens.” It has a price tag of about $100.
“I’m not gonna lie — it is more expensive to make things in America,” said Kid Rock in a press release. “But it’s important to me. I love America, and I want to do all I can to create manufacturing jobs at home.”
Kid Rock was one of the headliners at the 2014 Gulfport Music Festival at Jones Park.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments