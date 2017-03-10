Dance with the boogie, get down at Lynn Meadows

Dig out your platform shoes and bell-bottom jeans and get on down to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center’s Boogie Night on Friday night in Gulfport.
The event is the children’s museum’s biggest annual fundraiser. It will celebrate the groovy sounds of the 1970s and 1980s, as played by a DJ, who will be blasting tunes from artists such as The Bee Gees and Earth Wind & Fire, and MTV-era pop.
Cindy DeFrances, Lynn Meadows executive director, said the music makes for a fun, relaxed atmosphere.
“One thing that makes it really special is people dressed up in the ’80s. Everyone has a connection to the ’80s, whether they grew up in the ’80s or just remember the ’80s,” she said.
Now in its 18th year, the benefit has seen garb that not only addresses the music, but also the pop culture, with attendees dressing as characters from “Top Gun,” “Risky Business” and the like.
“We’re always surprised how many people go above and beyond,” DeFrances said. “I think people really enjoy dressing up, and when they’re dressed up like that they have a much better time.”
This year’s Boogie Night will have a new twist as local celebrities give performances in line with the ’80s theme. Scheduled performers include mayors Andrew “Fo-Fo” Gillich and Billy Hewes, Wade Howk, Corey Christy, Sherri Carr Bevis and Jonathan Daniels. Attendees will get to vote for their favorite acts and crown this year’s Boogie Star.
The Lynn Meadows staff goes all out each year with neon colors and funky décor. There also is a serious spread of fabulous food donated by local restaurants. Chef Rob Stinson will be cooking up some specialties in the Lynn Meadows kitchen from 7 to 8 p.m. for a special patrons party, which includes free beer and wine. Starting at 8 p.m., there will be a cash bar, more free food and Jell-O shots (a very popular item in past years).
A silent auction will offer loads of local artwork. There also will be gift certificates for area restaurants, a trip to Florida and a Dallas Cowboys football autographed by quarterback Dak Prescott. A hand-crafted cedar cooler filled with craft beer also will be raffled off.
Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple. For tickets, call 897-6039 or go to www.lmdc.org.
Boogie Night
Where: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport
Time: 7-8 p.m. Friday — patrons party; 8-midnight general admission
Tickets: $75 per person or $125 per couple. Call 897-6039 or go to www.lmdc.org
