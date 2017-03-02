Want tickets to see John Mayer? Here’s what you need to know

It looks as if it’s going to be a busy summer for singer/songwriter John Mayer.
He will be playing a handful of shows along side former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kruetzmann and Mickey Hart in Dead & Company. Mayer will also be returning to his day job as a solo touring act.
Mayer hits the road March 31 on his Search For Everything World Tour, his first solo tour since 2014. Each concert on the tour will feature performances with his full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music.
The tour hits the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, August 9. Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets are already on sale. It is the first time Mayer will play in New Orleans since 2013.
Mayer released a few songs from his upcoming “Search For Everything” album in January. The EP featured four new songs. Although a release date has not been set for the entire “Search For Everything” album, every ticket purchased online for tour will include a physical copy of the forthcoming album.
