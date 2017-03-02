What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
New arrivals
Before I Fall☆☆☆
Zoey Deutch stars as a woman forced to relive the last day of her life again and again. You know, like “Groundhog Day,” except this one is serious. PG-13 (G)
I Am Not Your Negro
No review available
Oscar-nominated documentary featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Dick Cavett focuses on writer James Baldwin telling the story of race in modern America with his unfinished novel, “Remember This House.” PG-13 (C)
Logan☆☆☆1/2
Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine for the seventh and final time — and this time, the camera doesn’t look away from the bloody violence. R (C, G)
The Shack
No review available
Sam Worthington is a man grieving over the disappearance of his child in this adaptation of William P. Young’s novel. Octavia Spencer co-stars as God – no, seriously. She literally plays God. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
A Dog’s Purpose ☆☆
Lasse Hallstrom directs this adaptation of W. Bruce Cameron’s novel about a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who changes the lives of his human owners (including Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton and Luke Kirby) over the course of various canine reincarnations. PG (C)
Fifty Shades Darker ☆☆
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for more naughty misadventures in the world of romantic, yet still kinky, bondage. R (C, G)
Fist Fight ☆☆1/2
Charlie Day plays a teacher challenged to an after-school fight by a former colleague (Ice Cube) he accidentally got fired. R (C, G)
Get Out ☆☆☆☆
Comedian Jordan Peele (“Keanu”) takes a break from the funny stuff by writing and directing this horror movie about a young African-American man (Daniel Kaluuya) who visits the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). R (C, G)
The Great Wall 1/2 star
The great Zhang Yimou directs Matt Damon in this epic-scale adventure about mercenaries defending the Great Wall of China from monsters. PG-13 (C, G)
Hidden Figures ☆☆☆1/2
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play the three black NASA scientists who were instrumental in sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit. PG-13 (C)
John Wick: Chapter 2 ☆☆☆
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the hit man who somehow manages to outgun his enemies, no matter how many of them there are. R (C, G)
La La Land ☆☆☆☆
Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle's tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it's lovely and transporting all the same. PG-13 (C)
The LEGO Batman Movie ☆☆☆☆
Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes provide the voices for this irreverent take on the iconic comic-book superhero. PG (C, G)
Lion ☆☆☆1/2
A 5-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. PG-13 (C)
Moonlight☆☆☆☆
A timeless story of human connection and self-discovery, Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami. R (C, G)
Rock Dog ☆☆
Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard and J.K. Simmons provide the voices for this animated comedy about a Tibetan Mastiff that dreams of becoming a rock star. PG (C, G)
Split ☆☆☆
James McAvoy stars as a man with multiple personalities – 23 of them! — in the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan (“The Visit,” “The Sixth Sense”). PG-13 (G)
